Explosion at law enforcement training site in US claims lives of three deputies

An explosion at a law enforcement training site in Southern California on Friday morning resulted in the deaths of three deputies, officials confirmed.The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. local time at the Biscailuz Center Academy Training facility in East Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department described the explosion as a "critical workplace incident" in a post on social media.“There were three department member fatalities,” the department stated, noting that homicide investigators are currently examining the site to determine what led to the deadly event.Preliminary accounts, as reported by local media, indicate that the explosion happened while the deputies were handling explosive materials. Details about the exact nature of those materials have not yet been confirmed.U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi referred to the event as a “horrific incident,” adding, “Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more.”California Governor Gavin Newsom was also updated on the situation. According to a post from his press team, the state’s Office of Emergency Services is collaborating with local law enforcement and providing full assistance while continuing to monitor developments closely.

