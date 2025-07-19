Turkmenistan Designates New Diplomatic Representative To Thailand
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the corresponding order on July 89, formalizing the appointment. The ambassador will be based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Mashalov currently leads Turkmenistan's diplomatic missions in several Southeast Asian nations, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, and now Thailand, reinforcing Turkmenistan's growing engagement with the Asia-Pacific region.
This multi-accredited diplomatic representation reflects the country's strategy to strengthen political and economic ties across ASEAN member states.
