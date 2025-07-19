Slovenia Strengthens Relations With Uzbekistan To Unlock Central Asian Markets (PHOTO)
The visit of Minister Kudratov follows the May visit of Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Slovenia, which marked an important milestone in bilateral relations.
The purpose of the talks was to build on existing activities between the two countries and to strengthen economic cooperation between the Republic of Slovenia and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Ministers Fajon and Kudratov reviewed current bilateral cooperation issues, with a focus on the economic sector and planned future activities.
Uzbekistan is an important economic partner for Slovenia in Central Asia, where Slovenia aims to strengthen its presence. The two countries have traditionally maintained good cooperation in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, with further opportunities in energy, water management, climate resilience optimization, information and communication technologies, sports infrastructure projects, agriculture, and tourism.
Minister Kudratov also met with the Minister of Economy, Tourism, and Sport Matjaž Han, the leadership of the Public Agency SPIRIT Slovenia, and representatives of some interested Slovenian companies.
