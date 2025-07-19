403
EU Condemns Russia's Ongoing Hybrid Campaigns Against Its Member States
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 18 (KUNA) -- The European Union strongly condemned on Friday what it described as Russia's ongoing "hybrid campaigns" and "malicious activities" targeting the security and stability of the EU, its member states, and its partners.
In a statement issued on behalf of the EU, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, said that these Russian activities are part of "coordinated, systematic, and long-standing campaigns" aimed at undermining the foundations of democracy and resilience within the EU and its allied nations.
She emphasized that these actions pose a direct and increasing threat, particularly since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine.
The statement noted that over the past years, the EU has observed "a deliberate and organized pattern of hostile behavior attributed to Russia, including its military intelligence agency, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU)."
It added that in 2024, the EU attributed cyberattacks targeting democratic institutions in Germany and Czechia to APT28, a group linked to Russia. In 2025, France attributed cyberattacks targeting electoral processes, media, and critical public and private entities to the GRU.
The EU described these actions as "clear evidence of ongoing malicious intent and a blatant disregard for international law and UN frameworks governing responsible state behavior in cyberspace."
The statement also stressed that Russia's campaigns are not limited to the cyber domain but include "acts of sabotage, physical attacks, disruption of critical infrastructure, information manipulation, and interference in internal affairs, among other covert or coercive activities."
It noted, for example, that Romania recently attributed a sophisticated hybrid attack, which significantly impacted its electoral process, to Russia. Likewise, Germany linked information manipulation by the media platform "RED" to Russian actors, a platform already targeted by previous EU sanctions.
The statement noted the EU's "full solidarity" with the United Kingdom following its announcement of new restrictive measures in response to GRU led operations.
It reaffirmed the EU's ongoing support for its partners, including the UK and EU member states, in confronting Russian threats.
The EU also reiterated its determination to expose and counter Russia's hybrid activities targeting its territory and member states. It pledged continued support for its immediate neighborhood, especially Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, through a strategic approach that ensures a balanced, consistent, and legally grounded response, this includes taking asymmetric and proportionate measures under international law.
Furthermore, the EU vowed to strengthen its internal resilience, deepen cooperation with international partners particularly with NATO and make full use of all available tools to prevent, deter, and respond effectively to Russia's hybrid threats. (end)
