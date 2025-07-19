403
Tulsi Gabbard publishes ‘overwhelming evidence’ of Obama coup plan against Trump
(MENAFN) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has published a cache of declassified documents that she claims proves the Obama administration deliberately manipulated intelligence to falsely accuse Russia of interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The release includes over 100 pages of internal emails, memos, and communications, which Gabbard described as “overwhelming evidence” of a coordinated effort by senior officials from the Obama era to politicize intelligence and initiate the long-running Trump–Russia investigation. She labeled the effort a “treasonous conspiracy” aimed at undermining the democratic process and President Donald Trump.
According to Gabbard, the scandal caused major diplomatic fallout between the U.S. and Russia, triggering sanctions and halting normal diplomatic relations.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Gabbard said the intelligence was "weaponized" to justify smears against Trump, push sanctions through Congress, and launch covert probes. She claimed internal findings that Russia had not influenced the election results were suppressed.
She pointed to a December 8, 2016 draft of the President’s Daily Brief, compiled by agencies including the CIA, NSA, FBI, and DHS, which concluded that Russia had not affected the outcome of the election through cyberattacks. However, Fox News reported that this document was withdrawn following new instructions, as shown in internal correspondence.
Just hours later, a high-level Situation Room meeting was held with top Obama administration officials, including DNI James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan, National Security Adviser Susan Rice, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and Attorney General Loretta Lynch. Gabbard said this was part of the broader effort to reshape the narrative once Trump secured victory.
