Germany’s Baerbock reportedly spends EUR250 per day on makeup
(MENAFN) Former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spent nearly €250 per day on makeup in early 2025, according to a Bild report citing government financial disclosures. Between 2022 and March 2025, the government under ex-Chancellor Olaf Scholz allocated almost €590,000 (about $640,000) of taxpayer money for makeup artists and stylists serving top officials.
Baerbock reportedly topped the list, spending €21,000 in just the first three months of 2025. Her makeup artist, Claude Frommen, was paid €7,500 a month and often accompanied her on official trips, sparking criticism over the use of public funds during a time of economic hardship.
Scholz followed with €13,000 in similar expenses, while former Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck’s makeup costs were a modest €598 over the same period.
The report, published Friday, excludes other personal presentation costs such as hairdressing, wardrobe, or photography. Critics from opposition parties, including the CDU and the Taxpayers’ Association, called the expenditures excessive and urged the introduction of spending limits, especially as the government has been preaching financial restraint.
Scholz’s administration, which came into power in December 2021, collapsed in late 2024 due to internal discord. A new government led by Friedrich Merz was established after snap elections in February 2025.
The revelations come amid ongoing economic difficulties in Germany. The country’s GDP declined by 0.2% in 2024, following a 0.3% drop in 2023, as high energy costs, increased interest rates, and labor shortages continue to hamper growth.
