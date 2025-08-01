5 Big Financial Changes From August 1, 2025 What You Need To Know

Several important government programs and financial rules come into effect today, August 1. This will impact millions of citizens, including job seekers, farmers, LPG consumers, and digital payment users.

August brings several key government programs and financial rule changes. These updates will impact millions, especially job seekers, farmers, LPG consumers, and digital payment users. Whether rural or urban, these changes may affect your daily routine and financial planning.

The PMVBRY officially launches August 1st, aiming to create 35 million jobs in two years, boosting the job market. Around 19.2 million youth will be initially employed. Targeting rural and urban skills, it's expected to offer new opportunities across sectors. Job seekers should watch this program closely.

The 20th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi arrives August 2nd. Over 9.3 crore farmers will receive Rs 2,000 directly via DBT. The government emphasizes mandatory eKYC. Update your KYC details now to avoid payment delays.

As usual, domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices will be revised on August 1st. The last revision saw a Rs 60 reduction for commercial cylinders. This time, domestic users might also see a slight price drop. Check updated rates before refilling.

From August 1st, new UPI rules limit balance checks to 50 times/day and linked account views to 25/day. Autopay transactions will only process in three daily time slots. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meets August 4th-6th; interest rate decisions could impact loan EMIs.