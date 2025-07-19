Saiyaara's Day 1 Box Office: Ahaan Panday's Starrer Earns THIS On Opening Day Check

Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, opens to a blockbuster response on Day 1, setting the tone for a strong box office run.

Ahaan Pandey made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara. It was speculated from the bumper advance booking that the film could give a strong opening. The film has given a great start at the box office on its first day. Anita Padda is the lead actress opposite Ahaan in the love story drama directed by Mohit Suri.

Occupancy of Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara has performed strongly at the box office on the first day. On Friday, 18 July 2025, 'Saiyaara' had a total occupancy of 44.33% in Hindi. Morning show: 35.51%, afternoon show: 46.62%, while evening show: 50.85% occupancy has been recorded. The data of the night show will be revealed tomorrow i.e. on July 19. 804 shows of 'Saiyaara' were shown in Delhi-NCR, which is the highest in the country. The highest occupancy was also recorded here, followed by a good number of seats reserved in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

First day earnings of Mohit Suri's directorial movie

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has so far earned ₹ 20 Cr ** crores on the opening day. Late-night figures are yet to come, so Saiyaara can also cross the ₹ 21 crore mark on its first day.

Five films with the biggest opening of 2025

Vicky Kaushal's Chhava is the biggest opening movie in 2025. This movie earned Rs 29.50 crore on the first day. Salman Khan's Sikandar is in second place which earning Rs 25 crore. The third movie is Housefull 5, which earned Rs 22 crore. After this, Ajay Devgan's movie Raid 2 earned Rs 19 crore. But now Mohit Suri's film has overtaken it and has achieved the fourth position by earning 20 crores. Raid 2 has slipped to the fifth position.