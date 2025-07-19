403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump commands freeing of Epstein ‘transcripts’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has directed the release of grand jury transcripts related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, following growing criticism of how his administration has handled the matter. The move comes after the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced last week that no additional documents from the Epstein investigation would be made public—a decision that sparked backlash, including from Trump’s own allies.
Posting on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said he had instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all relevant grand jury testimony, pending court approval. Bondi confirmed her office is prepared to request the court to unseal the documents as soon as Friday, though it’s unclear which transcripts will be made available or when.
Epstein was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges and died in jail before facing trial, in what was officially ruled a suicide. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later convicted of conspiring to sexually abuse minors and is currently serving a 20-year sentence. Epstein’s death has long been the subject of public suspicion and speculation.
A recent DOJ review concluded there was no “client list” and no evidence of blackmail or grounds to investigate uncharged individuals, contradicting earlier statements by Bondi. She had previously suggested she had seen the client list and referenced a “truckload” of disturbing materials. This week, Bondi walked back those remarks, clarifying that she was referring more generally to files on her desk and dismissed concerns about a one-minute gap in Epstein jail footage.
Trump’s decision to release more information also follows a Wall Street Journal report accusing him of sending a lewd birthday note to Epstein in 2003—a claim Trump strongly denies and has threatened to sue Rupert Murdoch and the paper for defamation. Trump has also dismissed ongoing interest in Epstein’s alleged client list as something only “stupid people” care about, calling it a Democratic hoax.
Posting on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said he had instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all relevant grand jury testimony, pending court approval. Bondi confirmed her office is prepared to request the court to unseal the documents as soon as Friday, though it’s unclear which transcripts will be made available or when.
Epstein was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges and died in jail before facing trial, in what was officially ruled a suicide. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was later convicted of conspiring to sexually abuse minors and is currently serving a 20-year sentence. Epstein’s death has long been the subject of public suspicion and speculation.
A recent DOJ review concluded there was no “client list” and no evidence of blackmail or grounds to investigate uncharged individuals, contradicting earlier statements by Bondi. She had previously suggested she had seen the client list and referenced a “truckload” of disturbing materials. This week, Bondi walked back those remarks, clarifying that she was referring more generally to files on her desk and dismissed concerns about a one-minute gap in Epstein jail footage.
Trump’s decision to release more information also follows a Wall Street Journal report accusing him of sending a lewd birthday note to Epstein in 2003—a claim Trump strongly denies and has threatened to sue Rupert Murdoch and the paper for defamation. Trump has also dismissed ongoing interest in Epstein’s alleged client list as something only “stupid people” care about, calling it a Democratic hoax.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment