Trump issues threat to take legal actions against WSJ over ‘bawdy letter to Epstein’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced plans to sue the Wall Street Journal, its parent company News Corp., and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch over a report claiming he wrote a vulgar letter to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday. The newspaper alleges that the letter, said to be part of a 2003 birthday album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, included a crude drawing of a nude woman and Trump’s signature positioned suggestively as pubic hair.
According to the Journal, the document came from an unreleased Department of Justice file, though the publication did not disclose how it obtained the material. Despite including Trump’s denial—“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women… It’s not my language. It’s not my words”—the newspaper still published the article.
In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump condemned the story as false and defamatory. He accused Murdoch and WSJ Editor Emma Tucker of knowingly publishing lies after being warned by his team that the letter was fake. Trump called the Wall Street Journal a “disgusting and filthy rag” and promised imminent legal action, claiming the outlet is trying to stay relevant by attacking him.
Trump also pointed to his previous legal victories against major media organizations to bolster his threat. The controversy comes amid renewed scrutiny of Epstein’s connections with high-profile individuals. Epstein was arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges and died in jail under circumstances many continue to question. Ghislaine Maxwell, his longtime associate, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in his crimes.
Earlier this week, Trump dismissed continued calls to release Epstein’s alleged client list, saying only “stupid people” still care about it.
