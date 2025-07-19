403
Trump states Coke will replace main ingredient
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Coca-Cola has agreed to replace high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar in its American products. In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said he had been in discussions with the company, which allegedly committed to using “real” cane sugar. He praised the change, calling cane sugar “just better” and describing the shift as a smart move.
However, Coca-Cola has not officially confirmed the change. A spokesperson told CNN that further details on upcoming product innovations would be revealed soon. In April, CEO James Quincey noted that the company was actively working on reducing sugar content in its beverages.
The announcement comes in the context of Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” campaign, which is part of a broader movement championed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The initiative advocates for the removal of ultra-processed foods, synthetic additives, and preservatives from the American diet.
Kennedy has criticized corn-derived sweeteners like high-fructose corn syrup, blaming them for contributing to obesity and chronic health issues. He has gone so far as to call sugar a “poison” and supports eliminating added sugars entirely.
Meanwhile, John Bode, president and CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, warned that switching from corn syrup to cane sugar could negatively affect jobs, reduce farm incomes, and increase reliance on sugar imports—without offering clear health advantages.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has stated that there is no known safety difference between foods made with high-fructose corn syrup and those containing other sweeteners like sucrose or honey.
Interestingly, Trump himself is known for his frequent Diet Coke consumption—reportedly up to 12 cans a day—and had even installed a button in the Oval Office to summon the drink during his presidency.
