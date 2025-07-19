403
Washington claims playing role in Israel-Syria truce
A ceasefire deal has reportedly been reached between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syria’s acting leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, backed by the United States, after a wave of Israeli air raids struck Syria’s Defense Ministry in Damascus. The strikes were said to be in response to threats against the Druze community in Syria’s southern region.
According to statements released by diplomatic sources, US special envoy Tom Barrack—who is also serving as Washington’s ambassador to Türkiye—praised the Trump administration and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their efforts in securing the truce.
“We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and, together with other minorities, build a new and united Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with its neighbors,” Barrack stated in a message shared on X. He also noted that the ceasefire arrangement had received backing from Türkiye and Jordan.
The ceasefire announcement came in the wake of intense violence in Syria’s Sweida province, where confrontations erupted between Druze fighters, Bedouin groups, and government forces. At the same time, Israel carried out several strikes on Syrian territory, including a direct hit on the Defense Ministry in the capital.
