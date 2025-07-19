Pune News: Senior Manager Hangs Self Inside Bank Premises, Leaves A Note Citing 'Work Pressure'
Mitra, in his late 40s, was on a notice period as had quit his post on July 11, stating health reasons and much of the workload on him.
He told all employees to depart, assuring them that he would shut the office. Even the guard had left the bank by about 9:30 PM. Just a brief time before, Mitra had reportedly requested a coworker to bring him a rope, an act that, upon reflection, seemed uncommon, a police official said.How did wife get to know about Mitra?
“His wife alerted us after he failed to return home. When she contacted the bank, the staff checked inside and found him hanging,” Police Inspector Vilas Nale of Baramati City Police Station said.
Nale added,“The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigation has begun. A suicide note was found in his trouser's pocket, where he wrote that he was ending his life due to pressure related to work. We are thoroughly investigating the exact circumstances that led to this extreme step.”
(More to come)
