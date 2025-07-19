US Banking On Cheap Missiles To Narrow China War Gap
This month, US defense contractor L3Harris Technologies revealed the“Red Wolf” and“Green Wolf” missiles, offering affordable, long-range strike capabilities for the US military amid rising tensions with China in the Pacific, Reuters reporte .
The systems support the US Department of Defense's (DoD)“affordable mass” strategy, shaped by recent conflicts in Ukraine and Israel that underscored the need for large stockpiles of deployable munitions. Both multi-role missiles exceed a 200-nautical-mile range and can engage moving naval targets.
Red Wolf focuses on precision strikes, whereas Green Wolf is designed for electronic warfare and intelligence collection. Production is underway in Ashburn, Virginia, with initial low-rate manufacturing progressing toward full-scale output.
L3Harris anticipates pricing around US$300,000 per unit and aims to produce roughly 1,000 annually. Having completed over 40 successful test flights, the systems mark a strategic pivot as Lockheed Martin and RTX currently dominate the long-range missile market.
The Red and Green Wolf systems join a growing list of weapons marketed under the affordable mass concept, including Anduril's Barracuda and Lockheed Martin's Common Multi-Mission Truck (CMMT) , which embody competing visions of low-cost, mass-producible cruise missiles designed to saturate peer adversaries.
Anduril's Barracuda-available in three scalable configurations-emphasizes rapid production using commercial components, modular payloads and autonomous teaming enabled by its Lattice software. Designed for flexibility across air, sea and land launches, it has entered a US Air Force/Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) prototype effort.
