IRCTC Booking Hack: Get Confirmed Train Ticket In 1 Minute It's Smart Trick, Not Luck!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Struggling with Tatkal bookings? Use these simple tricks to book train tickets quickly and easily! Tips like Master List, Aadhaar linking, and timing will help.

Train travel in India is everyone's favorite. When we book train tickets for sudden trips, no matter how hard we try, is it difficult to get tickets? If you do a few things, we can book tickets quickly and easily. Do you want to travel happily with your family on the train? Then the following tricks will help you book tickets.

When booking Tatkal, it takes time to enter passenger details like name, age, and berth preference. This may lead to waitlisted tickets. To avoid this: Go to My Account > My Profile > Add/Modify Master List. Enter your family members' names, birth dates, gender, berth preferences, and ID details. When booking, select passengers from the Master List for quick booking.

Since many people try at the same time during Tatkal booking, you need to act fast. Log in to the IRCTC app or website beforehand. Ensure Aadhaar linking is complete. Use a good internet connection. Wi-Fi or 4G/5G is recommended. Pre-fill passenger details in the Master List for one-click selection during booking. Keep UPI, card, or net banking details ready. Avoid delays on the payment page.

You can also do this

If tickets are unavailable on one train, try other trains on the same route. There is a separate quota for women, which can be used to get tickets easily. Select Train > Book ticket > Quota > Ladies. This is very helpful for women traveling alone.

Right time: Start booking exactly at 10 am for AC class and 11 am for Sleeper class. Even a minute's delay can lead to a waitlist.

Premium Tatkal & Insurance

If you need a ticket urgently, use the 'Premium Tatkal' option. The chances of getting a ticket are higher, but the fare is slightly higher. Don't forget to tick the insurance option! It provides coverage up to Rs.10 lakh at a low cost (in paise).

Waitlisted ticket? Tick the Auto Upgradation option. If there's space on the train, you'll get a confirmed ticket without extra charges.

Use the 'Rail One' app for booking, ordering food, and everything else in one place. Keep it on your mobile!

Ticket Cancellation: Charges

If a booked ticket is canceled 48 hours before, AC first class - Rs.240, Sleeper class - Rs.120, Second class - Rs.60 will be charged. If canceled before 12 hours, 25% of the fare will be deducted. If canceled before 4 hours, 50% of the fare will be deducted. There is no refund for Tatkal confirmed tickets. Waitlisted tickets will be refunded as per the rules. Use these simple methods to book train tickets quickly and easily and make your journey enjoyable!

Need to travel tomorrow? Book Tatkal tickets today!

AC class tickets: Starts at 10 am.

Sleeper class: Starts at 11 am.

How to link Aadhaar



Linking your Aadhaar number to your IRCTC account is now mandatory.

Log in to the IRCTC website or app.

Go to My Account > Authenticate User > Aadhar number, PAN number section.

Enter your Aadhaar number and click Save.

Enter the OTP sent to your mobile and click Submit. By linking Aadhaar, you can book up to 12 Tatkal tickets in a month.