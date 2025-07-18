Ukraine Returns Another Group Of Teenagers From Russian-Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, another group of Ukrainian teenagers has been rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. These children became targets of Russian security services simply for refusing to obey the occupiers' imposed rules - they were persecuted, searched, interrogated, and tortured," Yermak said.

Ukraine returns seven more children from occupied territories

According to him, one boy was pressured just because he didn't want to attend a Russian school.

"The youngest rescued child is only three years old - and even she suffered abuse for speaking Ukrainian. Now, all of these children are safe. I'm grateful to the Save Ukraine team for their professionalism and dedication in helping to rescue them. We are fulfilling the President's mission - to bring every Ukrainian child home," he added.

According to Daria Zarivna, Chief Operating Officer at Bring Kids Back UA, Ukraine had returned 1,359 children deported by Russia as of June 15, 2025.

Illustrative photo: Bring Kids Back UA