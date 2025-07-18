Ukraine's Teletactica Raises $1.5M To Scale Up Innovations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Two years ago, we imported communications systems. Today, we create developments that are funded by international investors. Teletactica has raised USD 1.5 million from MITS Capital and Green Flag through Brave1,” Fedorov wrote.

Teletactica develops communications equipment adapted to operate in conditions of intense electronic warfare and the absence of GPS. Its communications systems are able to withstand targeted radio interference, operate at different transmission speeds, and automatically adjust frequencies.

As emphasized by Fedorov, this is a critical technology for unmanned systems, which require stable and secure communications in the hardest combat conditions.

Investments in Teletactica are a signal that Ukrainian technologies are already shaping the rules of the game, on the battlefield and far beyond.

A reminder that the Brave1 defense tech cluster created the Test in Ukraine platform to allow foreign arms developers to test their startups in Ukraine.

