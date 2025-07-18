Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Divulges Total Car Imports In 1H2025

Azerbaijan Divulges Total Car Imports In 1H2025


2025-07-18 10:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Azerbaijan imported a total of 51,727 cars from January through June of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that the cost of importing this number of cars was $960.708 million.

Compared to the same period last year, car imports grew by 9,392 units or 22.2 percent in volume, and by $181.3 million or 23.3 percent in value.

Over the reporting period, the country imported 250 motor vehicles designed to transport 10 or more people, including drivers, worth $20.2 million, 47,199 passenger cars and other motor vehicles, worth $865.3 million, designed mainly for transporting people.

From January through June this year, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries reached $24.4 billion, which is an increase of $2.63 billion, or 12.1 percent, compared to the same period last year, when trade totaled $21.77 billion.

Exports accounted for $12.88 billion of the turnover, while imports were $11.52 billion. Over the past year, exports slipped slightly by 0.2 percent, while imports surged by 29.9 percent.

Consequently, Azerbaijan posted a positive trade balance of $1.36 billion - $2.67 billion, or three times lower year-on-year.

MENAFN18072025000187011040ID1109820210

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search