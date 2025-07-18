Azerbaijan Divulges Total Car Imports In 1H2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan imported a total of 51,727 cars from January through June of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that the cost of importing this number of cars was $960.708 million.

Compared to the same period last year, car imports grew by 9,392 units or 22.2 percent in volume, and by $181.3 million or 23.3 percent in value.

Over the reporting period, the country imported 250 motor vehicles designed to transport 10 or more people, including drivers, worth $20.2 million, 47,199 passenger cars and other motor vehicles, worth $865.3 million, designed mainly for transporting people.

From January through June this year, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries reached $24.4 billion, which is an increase of $2.63 billion, or 12.1 percent, compared to the same period last year, when trade totaled $21.77 billion.

Exports accounted for $12.88 billion of the turnover, while imports were $11.52 billion. Over the past year, exports slipped slightly by 0.2 percent, while imports surged by 29.9 percent.

Consequently, Azerbaijan posted a positive trade balance of $1.36 billion - $2.67 billion, or three times lower year-on-year.