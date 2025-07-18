Azerbaijan Divulges Total Car Imports In 1H2025
The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that the cost of importing this number of cars was $960.708 million.
Compared to the same period last year, car imports grew by 9,392 units or 22.2 percent in volume, and by $181.3 million or 23.3 percent in value.
Over the reporting period, the country imported 250 motor vehicles designed to transport 10 or more people, including drivers, worth $20.2 million, 47,199 passenger cars and other motor vehicles, worth $865.3 million, designed mainly for transporting people.
From January through June this year, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries reached $24.4 billion, which is an increase of $2.63 billion, or 12.1 percent, compared to the same period last year, when trade totaled $21.77 billion.
Exports accounted for $12.88 billion of the turnover, while imports were $11.52 billion. Over the past year, exports slipped slightly by 0.2 percent, while imports surged by 29.9 percent.
Consequently, Azerbaijan posted a positive trade balance of $1.36 billion - $2.67 billion, or three times lower year-on-year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment