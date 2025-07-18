Sigma Phi Epsilon Honors 24 Finalists And Awards 8 Scholarships At 2025 Balanced Man Scholarship Banquet

MENAFN - GetNews) Sigma Phi Epsilon at NIU celebrated 24 finalists at the 2025 Balanced Man Scholarship Banquet in the Sky Room at Holmes Student Center. Family and friends joined for a catered dinner, keynote speeches, and awards. Eight finalists earned scholarships for exemplifying SigEp's values of Virtue, Diligence, Brotherly Love, Sound Mind, and Sound Body.







DeKalb, IL - Sigma Phi Epsilon (SigEp) at Northern Illinois University proudly hosted its 2025 Balanced Man Scholarship Dinner and Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 26, celebrating the outstanding achievements of 24 exceptional young men.

Held in the stunning Sky Room atop the Holmes Student Center, with its panoramic views and remarkable splendor, the evening honored these finalists for their academic, leadership, and personal development excellence.

Family and friends added to the celebration, as several finalists were joined by parents, girlfriends, and close friends who came to share in their achievement. Guests enjoyed a delicious catered dinner , followed by an inspiring and heartfelt awards ceremony .

The evening featured keynote speeches from Alumni Board President Frank Wooden and Alumni Board Vice President and Balanced Man Scholarship Committee Chair Markus Loving, who spoke about the importance of leadership, living with purpose, and embodying the ideals of the Balanced Man.

The 2025 Balanced Man Scholarship Finalists honored were:

Casey Bender - Isiah Bryant A. Camarao - Muhammad Awaiz Chaudhary - Elijah Clemente - Rodahn Evans - Jamal Fleming - Ryan Fotre - Micah Huff - Treijhen Lee - Eduardo Lopez - David Magana - Caleb Mathew - Gerrod McDaniel - Izaiah Morris - Santiago Ocampo - Brandon Padilla - John Saracco - Jake Schultz - Nathanael Shumway - Gavin Smethurst - Joseph-Bernard Smith - Nicholas Vernald - Girija Shankar Yasam - Ryan Zupon

Each finalist was recognized on stage and received a special leadership gift:



Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action by Simon Sinek

Along with either The Third Door: The Wild Quest to Discover How the World's Most Successful People Launched Their Careers by Alex Banayan, or Find Your Why: A Practical Guide for Discovering Purpose for You and Your Team by Simon Sinek

“We are incredibly proud of these young men,” said Chapter President Larry Aiyelabola.“Their achievements go far beyond academics-they embody leadership, character, and a balanced life. Each of them represents the very best of what we hope to build within SigEp and beyond.”

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the 2025 Balanced Man Scholarship Winners :



Izaiah Morris

Brandon Padilla

John Saracco

Nathanael Shumway

Joseph-Bernard Smith

Nicholas Vernald

Ryan Fotre David Magana

These eight outstanding individuals were selected for their exemplary embodiment of SigEp's core principles: Virtue, Diligence, and Brotherly Love , along with their commitment to living a Sound Mind and Sound Body lifestyle.

The Balanced Man Scholarship , founded in 1990, continues to be a powerful way for Sigma Phi Epsilon chapters across the country to invest in the future by supporting men of principle at the start of their college journey. Applicants are not required to join SigEp to receive the scholarship, emphasizing SigEp's commitment to supporting the broader university community.

This year's banquet was particularly special, as it celebrated not just individual achievement, but also the broader revival of SigEp's presence at NIU-centered around its newly revitalized chapter home at 920 Hillcrest Drive , a facility intentionally designed to foster leadership, excellence, and brotherhood among future Balanced Men.

About Sigma Phi Epsilon – Illinois Epsilon Chapter:

Founded at Northern Illinois University in 1969, SigEp Illinois Epsilon is committed to Building the Ideal Culture through leadership, academic achievement, health and well-being, and brotherhood. The Balanced Man Scholarship is one way SigEp fulfills its mission to foster the next generation of principled leaders.

For more information about the Balanced Man Scholarship or Sigma Phi Epsilon at NIU, please contact:Jonathan Hernandez Vice President of Programming & Recruitment ... , (773) 656-3186

Location Info: Sigma Phi Epsilon - Illinois, 920 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, Illinois 60115, 815-206-8563