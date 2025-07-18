HM, DM Discuss 'Op Sindoor' Before Key Parliament Debates

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session slated to commence from July 21, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high level meet here on Friday.

The meeting held at Rajnath Singh's Delhi residence was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff, Tri-Services Chiefs and other top officers.

The top officers, according to the sources, briefed the ministers about the success of“Operation Sindoor” and other proactive steps that were taken after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead.

The Defence Minister is likely to give a statement on“Operation Sindoor” in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

Sources said that the Singh and Shah took feedback from the security top brass on the host of issues that are likely to come up during the customary all-party meeting scheduled to be held on Sunday and during the“Monsoon Session.”

Later another meeting of the Group of Ministers chaired by the Defence Minister and the Union Home Minister discussed government's stand over a host of matters amid the opposition raising heat on issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, the Pahalgam attack and“Operation Sindoor,” sources said.

They said the meeting was attended by Union Ministers J P Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal and G Kishan Reddy.

Pertinently, the opposition has been pushing for debate in Parliament on issues like“Operation Sindoor” and the claims of US President Donald Trump' that he brokered the“ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

The government has rejected Trump's claim, but the opposition has been insisting on a debate and has even demanded a special session of Parliament over the issue. The government has termed Operation Sindoor a big success, which inflicted massive damage on terror sites and military facilities in Pakistan.

It may be recalled that a few days after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, armed forces on May 6, 2025, launched“Operation Sindoor” and destroyed nine terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The attack on terrorist camps led to breaking out of skirmishes between India and Pakistan that continued till May 10. Hostilities ended after Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) approached his counterpart in India and requested for a ceasefire.