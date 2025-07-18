Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Alan Bergman Dies At 99: Oscar-Winning Lyricist Of 'The Way We Were' Worked With Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand

2025-07-18 09:00:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Oscar-winning lyricist Alan Bergman, who delivered classics such as 'The Windmills of Your Mind,' passed away at the age of 99. The celebrated writer who left a significant mark in the music industry with“The Windmills of Your Mind,”“Nice 'n' Easy” and“You Don't Bring Me Flowers” breathed his last on July 18.

He collaborated with several artists, including Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand.

