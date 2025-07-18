Courtney Paige Nelson Featured On The Level Up Club Podcast With Host King Holder

MENAFN - GetNews) Rising Electronic Artist and Viral Creator Shares Her Journey from Heartbreak to High Performance in Raw, Inspiring Interview







LOS ANGELES , CA - July 18, 2025 - The Level Up Club, the breakthrough video podcast hosted by entrepreneur and former elite athlete King Holder, has released a powerful new episode featuring rising electronic artist and former America's Next Top Model finalist Courtney Paige Nelson.

Known for her emotional transparency, fearless songwriting, and bold presence online, Courtney opens up in a way that few artists ever do - taking listeners behind the curtain of her viral rise, the pain that shaped her, and how she turned personal setbacks into creative power. If you've ever felt stuck, burnt out, or unsure how to monetize your talent, The Level Up Club was built for you. Every episode features unfiltered conversations with elite creators, athletes, and entrepreneurs who've mastered their mindset, built powerful personal brands, and created real freedom in their lives.

But this episode hits differently. Before her success as an independent artist, Courtney made waves as a Top 4 finalist on America's Next Top Model, but behind the spotlight was a story of heartbreak, identity struggles, and moments where she almost gave up completely. On this episode, she unpacks the emotional journey that led her to music, how she rebuilt her voice after being silenced by doubt, and the exact mindset shifts that helped her go from survival mode to full creative ownership.

“This isn't just about motivation - it's about the blueprint,” said King Holder.“Courtney's story is raw, unfiltered, and exactly what our audience needs to hear. It's about using your story as fuel, finding your voice, and building something real from the pain.” Listeners can expect takeaways around: How to transform heartbreak into creative drive Building a loyal fanbase as an independent artist Dealing with online pressure and staying authentic The mental tools needed to break through doubt and burnout Why vulnerability is your biggest superpower in the digital age Whether you're an emerging creator, a working artist, or simply someone looking for clarity and purpose, this episode of The Level Up Club is a must-listen.

The podcast continues to feature powerful voices from across industries who are building impactful brands, scaling platforms, and helping others do the same.

The full episode with Courtney Paige Nelson is available now on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

About The Level Up Club

The Level Up Club is a video podcast hosted by King Holder - former Division I athlete turned content creator, brand strategist, and entrepreneur. Each week, the show features creators, athletes, and high performers sharing the real stories behind their success. It's not just motivation - it's the mindset, the tools, and the playbook to level up your brand, your income, and your life.