Transform Economics For Kids To Fun And Engagement With These Two Books

After the first book, “Economics For Kids: Lessons from Fables & Fairy Tales,” Dr. Helen Hoang continues to redefine learning with her sequel, “Economics for Kids: Lessons from Aesop's Fables and Fairy Tales (Volume II).” This second installment discusses the interconnected world of open economies, trade, and international relations, offering young readers a unique lens to view the world around them.

Building on the foundational lessons from Volume I, this second part moves beyond micro and macroeconomics within a closed economy to explore the dynamics of global trade, technological innovation, and the importance of public goods. Through stories like The Lion and the Mouse, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and others, Dr. Hoang skillfully introduces complex concepts such as comparative advantage, the Solow Growth Model, and the impact of technology on long-term economic growth.

The book also highlights how cooperation benefits everyone and teaches children resource management and environmental awareness. “Economics for Kids: Lessons from Aesop's Fables and Fairy Tales (Volume II)” also encourages young minds to critically analyze choices and their impacts. Each story in this book is paired with discussion questions and takeaway messages, ensuring that young readers grasp economic concepts and relate them to real-world applications when needed.

Dr. Hoang's first volume, Economics for Kids: Lessons from Fables and Fairy Tales, introduced children to the basics of economics through beloved tales like The Ant and the Grasshopper and Rumpelstiltskin. With a focus on fairness, savings, and opportunity costs, this book helpss younger students develop an intuitive understanding of economic principles.

Dr. Hoang's innovative use of Aesop's Fables and fairy tales transforms economics into an engaging and relatable subject for children aged 8-13. Her ability to connect these stories to modern economic principles will make it easier for children to learn about economics in an enjoyable and meaningful way.

Why does this series matter?

Together, Economics for Kids Volume I and Volume II provide a comprehensive introduction to economics, blending storytelling with practical insights. In this sense, these books inspire curiosity, foster imagination, and equip our children with the tools to navigate an increasingly complex world.

Get your copy on Amazon:

About the Author:

Dr. Helen Hoang brings a wealth of expertise and passion to her work. With a Ph.D. in Economics from the Australian National University and three master's degrees in Economic Policy, Business Administration, and Development Studies, Dr. Hoang's academic achievements are as impressive as her dedication to teaching. Over her decade-long career, she has collaborated with prestigious institutions, government agencies, and non-profits, contributing to impactful research and policy development.

Moreover, Dr. Hoang is a devoted mother and educator. Her inspiration for the Economics for Kids series stems from her son's curiosity about how the world works. This connection has driven her mission to make economics accessible, meaningful, and enjoyable for young learners. Through her MBA Kids program and heartfelt writing, she fosters ambition, creativity, and thoughtful decision-making in the next generation.

Book Name: Economics for Kids: Lesson from Fables & Fairy Tales Volume: II

Author Name: Dr Helen Hoang

ISBN Number: 1966840608

Website:

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here