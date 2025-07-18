Romania Ready To Assist Ukraine In Defense And Reconstruction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Romanian President Nicușor Dan at a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday in Berlin, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

According to the president, the parties discussed the war in Ukraine and joint opportunities to help Ukraine“through economic pressure and military assistance to force Russia to the negotiating table.”

In terms of military assistance, one of the opportunities is the development of cooperation between Germany and Romania in the defense industry. Dan said that negotiations between ROMARM and Rheinmetall on the production of ammunition within the framework of a joint venture are currently nearing completion.

Dan generally welcomed the European rearmament program.

“Regarding the ReARM process in Europe, I believe this decision is correct. It was made at the right time by the member states because, on the one hand, we see Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine, and on the other hand, we are now facing a hybrid war that Russia is waging against European states,” the president said.

He noted that given that the United States is shifting its attention from Europe to Asia, Europe should logically take care of its own security without delay.

n president expresses condolences to Ukraine over Russian attac

Dan also discussed opportunities for cooperation on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Responding to a question about the prospects of Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the Romanian president said: "If a country wants to join the European Union and meets all the requirements, the European Union's answer to that country should be a resounding 'yes'.

The visit to Berlin was Nicușor Dan's first foreign visit since his election as head of state.

As reported by Ukrinform, Dan won the elections in May this year.