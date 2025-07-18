President Ilham Aliyev Offers Condolences To Iraq's President
According to Azernews , the letter reads:
Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties resulting from the fire at the shopping center in the city of al-Kut.
I share your grief over this tragedy, and on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families, their loved ones, and the entire people of Iraq. I also wish a swift recovery to those injured.
May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, July 18, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment