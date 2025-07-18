President Ilham Aliyev Offers Condolences To Iraq's President

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid.

According to Azernews , the letter reads:



Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties resulting from the fire at the shopping center in the city of al-Kut.

I share your grief over this tragedy, and on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families, their loved ones, and the entire people of Iraq. I also wish a swift recovery to those injured.

May Allah rest the souls of the deceased in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, July 18, 2025