Bus Crashes Into Building In South Korea, Leaving 13 Injured, Yonhap Says
A bus crashed into a building in South Korea's capital Seoul on Friday, leaving 13 people injured, including two in a serious condition, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
TV footage from YTN, a local news channel, showed a stationary full-size passenger bus with its front crashed into what appeared to be the glass facade of a large building, apparently after driving over a wide section of a pedestrian sidewalk.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The injured included the bus driver and two pedestrians, including a woman in her 50s with a leg fracture and a man in his 30s with a head injury, Yonhap said, citing the fire agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment