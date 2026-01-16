Bus Crashes Into Building In South Korea, Leaving 13 Injured, Yonhap Says

A bus crashed into a building in South Korea's capital Seoul on Friday, leaving 13 people injured, including two in a serious condition, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

TV footage from YTN, a local news channel, showed a stationary full-size passenger bus with its front crashed into what appeared to be the glass facade of a large building, apparently after driving over a wide section of a pedestrian sidewalk.

The injured included the bus driver and two pedestrians, including a woman in her 50s with a leg fracture and a man in his 30s with a head injury, Yonhap said, citing the fire agency.