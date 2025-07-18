Equator Launches EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer-Dryer for Onboard Laundry Efficiency

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the EZ 4650 CV Marine Combo Washer-Dryer, engineered specifically for marine environments. With a compact footprint and advanced corrosion-resistant design, the all-in-one laundry unit is built to endure saltwater exposure while delivering hygienic and efficient washing and drying performance for boats, yachts, and coastal installations.

Measuring 33.5 x 23.6 x 21.8 inches (HxWxD), the EZ 4650 CV supports a 15 lb. laundry capacity and includes 15 wash/dry programs, including Salt Wash, Pet Cycle, Allergen, and Sanitize (165°F). It operates on 110V and reaches a powerful 1400 RPM spin speed. A standout feature for marine users is the Salt Wash Cycle, which reduces salt buildup on fabrics and internal parts-an uncommon but critical function for salt-exposed operations.

The unit also includes convertible venting or condensing drying options, a 2-minute Winterize mode for off-season preparation, and a Self-Clean function. Ergonomic details like a 45° angled door handle enhance accessibility, while built-in diagnostics, touch button controls, and LED display support seamless onboard use.

“Durability, safety, and efficiency are non-negotiables when designing for marine environments,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances.“The EZ 4650 CV delivers all three with features like galvanized steel casing, rust-proof aluminum ducting, and a Salt Wash program that anticipates the exact needs of boat and yacht users.”

The washer-dryer combo is ETL certified and includes a stainless steel drum, child lock, automatic door lock during cycles, and optional venting booster fans for enhanced airflow. Included accessories such as stainless steel inlet hoses, marine floor brackets, and flexible ducting make installation straightforward in marine or off-grid environments.

The EZ 4650 CV comes backed by a 1-year parts and labor warranty, 2-year motor warranty, and a 5-year rust protection warranty. It is available through major online retailers including Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Founded in 1991 and based in Houston, Texas, Equator Advanced Appliances offers energy-efficient, space-saving appliances for residential and commercial use. Its award-winning products include washers, dryers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and specialty appliances for RV, marine, and off-grid applications. Equator remains focused on design innovation and sustainable engineering for modern living. Learn more at .



Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.