Where Confidence Begins: Lexie Truong's Mission At Lexie Lash & Beauty Academy
From Lash Artist to Leader
Lexie's journey began long before the academy's first classroom opened. With over 20 years of hands-on experience in eyelash extensions and an MBA to back her business savvy, she merged artistry with enterprise. Formerly a Cisco-certified instructor, Lexie brings technical depth and real-world structure to beauty education-a rare fusion that elevates her academy beyond trends.
What motivates Lexie Academy? Her genuine desire to uplift others drives Lexie Academy.“Beauty gave me purpose,” she shares,“and now I want to help others turn their passion into power.”
More Than Skills-A Safe Space to Grow
Starting the academy wasn't straightforward. Lexie poured not only time and resources but also heart and emotion into every detail-from student mentorship to curriculum design. She recalls nights spent revising training modules and moments of doubt when perfection seemed out of reach. Yet through it all, the vision remained: to create a nurturing space where students feel seen, capable, and inspired.
Her belief is simple:“Success in this industry isn't about enrollment numbers-it's about impact.” Every class at Lexie Academy balances hands-on techniques with mindset coaching, empowering students to not just work in beauty-but thrive in it.
Staying Ahead in a Fast-Moving Industry
To keep the curriculum fresh and relevant, Lexie and her team stay plugged into the latest trends, from global beauty conferences to feedback from salon professionals. Advanced techniques, evolving client needs, and business know-how-including social media and client communication-are all woven into the learning experience.
“We don't just teach what's popular today,” Lexie explains,“we teach what lasts.”
This commitment to staying ahead has helped Lexie Academy attract a diverse student base-from recent immigrants to seasoned beauty professionals looking to reskill. Most students are women seeking a fresh start or an elevated career path.
A Vision Rooted in Community-and the Future
With a 10-member team and guest instructors from around the world, Lexie Academy is already becoming a beauty education destination in the DFW area. And that's only the beginning.
Plans are underway to expand into Dallas and Houston, launch new certification tracks in brow sculpting and skincare, and collaborate with international academies to offer cultural exchange programs.
“I want to build more than a business,” Lexie says.“I want to build a movement-where women, especially Vietnamese and immigrant women, feel empowered to lead in beauty, on their own terms.”
