Free Peer Support Certification Now Available Through Tarzana Treatment Centers College

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tarzana Treatment Centers College (TTCC ) is excited to offer free Peer Support Specialist training and certification to eligible Californians-thanks to new fee waivers from the California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA) and the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS). This limited-time opportunity empowers individuals with lived experience to launch or grow meaningful careers in behavioral healthcare.The fully online TTCC program allows students to train from anywhere in California, on their schedule. But time is critical-fee waivers are limited and must be used before September 15, 2025.No-Cost Training and Certification-Now AvailableAccording to CalMHSA,“Certified Medi-Cal Peer Support Specialists provide recovery-oriented, culturally appropriate services that promote engagement, socialization, self-sufficiency, self-advocacy, natural supports and are trauma aware. Applicants must be 18 or older and self-identify as having lived experience with recovery from mental illness, substance use disorder, or both.”In partnership with DHCS and CalMHSA, TTCC offers fully funded training tracks:A. Core 80-Hour Training & Initial Certification1) 400 full scholarships available2) Meets Medi-Cal Peer Support Specialist certification requirements3) Must register through an approved provider (TTCC)4) Waivers awarded on a first-come, first-served basisB. Specialization Training for Certified Peers1) 1,000 tuition waivers available2) Focus areas: Crisis Support, Youth Services, and Justice-Involved Populations3) Delivered by CalMHSA-approved providers like TTCCFrom the TTC College website,“This specialization provides services to and builds on the support network of those in treatment or experiencing crisis. Individuals who sign up for this program and complete the requirements will be equipped with the skills to support consumers during pre-crisis, active crisis and post crisis.”Why Choose TTCC for Peer Support Certification?TTCC is more than just a training provider-we're a community of mentors, many of whom have lived experience. As a CalMHSA-approved training institution, TTCC offers flexible class schedules, experienced instructors, and built-in academic support like monthly test prep and one-on-one tutoring.Students also benefit from TTCC's hybrid model, which includes recorded virtual sessions and flexible online coursework designed to accommodate work and family responsibilities. Real-world support and mentorship lead to a clear path to certification.For example, monthly test prep sessions and one-on-one tutoring sessions. Such added bonuses in the educational process help to ensure success.Specializations and Career AdvancementTTCC also offers specialization tracks in:1) Peer Services for Crisis Care2) Peer Services for the Unhoused3) Peer Services for Justice-Involved PopulationsThese programs equip students to support individuals during pre-crisis, active crisis, and post-crisis stages, expanding their impact across communities in need.Act Now-Apply by September 15Don't miss your chance to earn free certification and jumpstart your career in behavioral healthcare. Visit to apply online today.About Tarzana Treatment Centers College (TTCC):TTCC is the workforce development initiative of Tarzana Treatment Centers, a nonprofit leader in integrated behavioral and primary care for over 50 years. TTCC prepares students to become credentialed professionals committed to making a difference in California's communities.Media Contact:Admissions TeamTarzana Treatment Centers College+1 (855) 415-6005...

