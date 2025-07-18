403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Juan Valdez UAE Goes Full Fiesta for Colombian Independence Day with Coffee Rave Party and Special Offers!
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Things are heating up this weekend at Juan Valdez, and it’s not just the espresso. In celebration of Colombian Independence Day, the iconic coffee brand invites the UAE to an electrifying two-day celebration, culminating in a high-energy Coffee Rave Party at the Jumeirah 2 branch on Sunday, July 20.
This isn’t your average national day party—it’s a caffeinated cultural explosion, where coffee meets community, music meets movement, and flavor meets freedom.
Main Event: Coffee Rave Party
Location: Juan Valdez, Jumeirah 2
Date: Sunday, July 20
Time: 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM
RSVP: Reserve your spot now
What to Expect:
• Colombian-Inspired DJ Set – Bring your dancing shoes and your best moves for a sunset set infused with Latin rhythms and coffee-fueled energy.
• Karu Chocolate Tasting Station – Dive into a decadent journey of Colombian chocolate and its perfect pairing: Juan Valdez coffee.
• Take-Home Gifts – Because every good party deserves a great souvenir.
• Drinks & Bites Included – Your ticket covers it all: authentic Colombian bites, signature drinks, and good vibes galore.
• Presented in collaboration with Circolo Life, Karu Chocolates, and Beyond Project
Weekend Activations across all Juan Valdez locations
Can’t make it to the Coffee Rave? No worries—every Juan Valdez location across the UAE is joining in the celebration with delicious activations to keep the spirit brewing all weekend long.
Dates: Saturday & Sunday, July 19–20
Locations: All Juan Valdez branches in the UAE: Jumeirah 2, Dubai Mall and Abu Dhabi Mall
Colombian Combo for AED 30
Enjoy a taste of Colombia with their limited-time combo:
• 1 Arepa
• 1 Empanada (beef or chicken)
• 1 Drip Coffee: simple, soulful, and oh-so-satisfying.
Also, for two days only, stock up on Juan Valdez premium packaged coffee beans and save 20%! Because every great morning should start with Colombian excellence
Colombian Independence Day (July 20) marks the birth of a nation known for its passion, artistry, and yes, incredible coffee! This weekend, Juan Valdez is bringing that same spirit of freedom and pride to every corner of the UAE.
This isn’t your average national day party—it’s a caffeinated cultural explosion, where coffee meets community, music meets movement, and flavor meets freedom.
Main Event: Coffee Rave Party
Location: Juan Valdez, Jumeirah 2
Date: Sunday, July 20
Time: 4:30 PM – 10:00 PM
RSVP: Reserve your spot now
What to Expect:
• Colombian-Inspired DJ Set – Bring your dancing shoes and your best moves for a sunset set infused with Latin rhythms and coffee-fueled energy.
• Karu Chocolate Tasting Station – Dive into a decadent journey of Colombian chocolate and its perfect pairing: Juan Valdez coffee.
• Take-Home Gifts – Because every good party deserves a great souvenir.
• Drinks & Bites Included – Your ticket covers it all: authentic Colombian bites, signature drinks, and good vibes galore.
• Presented in collaboration with Circolo Life, Karu Chocolates, and Beyond Project
Weekend Activations across all Juan Valdez locations
Can’t make it to the Coffee Rave? No worries—every Juan Valdez location across the UAE is joining in the celebration with delicious activations to keep the spirit brewing all weekend long.
Dates: Saturday & Sunday, July 19–20
Locations: All Juan Valdez branches in the UAE: Jumeirah 2, Dubai Mall and Abu Dhabi Mall
Colombian Combo for AED 30
Enjoy a taste of Colombia with their limited-time combo:
• 1 Arepa
• 1 Empanada (beef or chicken)
• 1 Drip Coffee: simple, soulful, and oh-so-satisfying.
Also, for two days only, stock up on Juan Valdez premium packaged coffee beans and save 20%! Because every great morning should start with Colombian excellence
Colombian Independence Day (July 20) marks the birth of a nation known for its passion, artistry, and yes, incredible coffee! This weekend, Juan Valdez is bringing that same spirit of freedom and pride to every corner of the UAE.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment