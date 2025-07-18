Pashinyan Signals Armenia's Likely Withdrawal From CSTO By Early 2026

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reportedly informed close associates that Armenia will likely withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in February 2026, Azernews reports, citing Armenian outlet Hraparak. The announcement marks the clearest signal yet of Yerevan's accelerating disengagement from the Russia-led military bloc.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia has halted participation in CSTO activities since September 2023, effectively severing operational ties. Under the CSTO charter, any member state that fails to pay its membership fees and share of the organization's budget for two consecutive years becomes subject to internal review regarding the appropriateness of its continued membership.

The prime minister reportedly acknowledged two possible outcomes: either Armenia will be formally expelled, or the country itself will initiate a voluntary withdrawal.

Note that the Armenian Prime Minister mentioned this issue at a press conference on Wednesday.

“It is more likely for Armenia to withdraw from the CSTO than to freeze its membership,” he said, attributing the decision to the CSTO's failure to fulfill its obligations to Armenia.