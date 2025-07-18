Kaveri Kapur Opens Up About Her Battle With PCOS & Uranium Poisoning Admits 'Feeling Better Now'
Kaveri even used social media to drop glimpses of her recovery journey.
Taking to her Instagram, she dropped a video of herself perfecting box jumps during a workout session, along with the caption, "Finally getting my groove back after PCOS (and URANIUM poisoning and anemia and hypothyroidism) zapping all of my energy.”
Kaveri revealed that heavy medication ended up taking a toll on her skin as well. Posting before and after pictures, she talked about her struggle to get her skin back to normal after a lot of trial and error.
Shedding light on her health struggles, Kaveri stated, "I was really unwell for a while. I had heavy metal poisoning. Not just uranium, but lead and copper too, along with anemia, PCOS, and serious hormonal imbalances.”
She added that a lot of her health issues came from psychiatric medication that she should not have been prescribed. Kaveri admitted to having undergone intensive testing in Delhi, which was followed by a rigorous course of nearly 19 daily supplements and medications.
“It was rough. But I have great doctors who really took the time to get to the root of things. And I'm feeling much better now,” she added.
Additionally, Kaveri disclosed that she was diagnosed with fatty liver at the young age of 24, as a result of her prolonged medication.
However, she revealed that she has been feeling much healthier and happier on her road to recovery.
“My doctor couldn't believe I was even getting out of bed with my iron levels. But I'm doing much better. And yeah, I feel much happier as well," Kaveri shared.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment