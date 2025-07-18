Upcoming Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Boosts Grandstand Capacity (PHOTO)
"Construction work, which began on March 16, is continuing at full speed, and 80 percent of the construction work in the area where we are currently located has been completed," he said.
According to him, it is planned to start construction of the track in late July and early August.
"This indicator has been reduced from 12 weeks to six weeks compared to previous years. We are trying to ensure that the construction process does not hinder traffic and the organization of the population's leisure time. We are doing our best to shorten the duration of the work and complete it faster.
Between 1,500 and 1,700 people are involved in the construction work. Most of the contractors are local Azerbaijani companies. 60 percent of the systems have been updated for faster construction and dismantling of the track," he noted.
He also said that two new buildings have been built within the paddock this year.
"Compared to last year, the capacity of the 18,000-seat grandstand has been increased to 20,000," the BCC official added.
