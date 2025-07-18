Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Approves 18Th Sanctions Package Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on X by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are standing firm. The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions package against Russia to date,” Kallas wrote.

“We're cutting the Kremlin's war budget further, going after 105 more shadow fleet ships, their enablers, and limiting Russian banks' access to funding. Nord Stream pipelines will be banned. A lower oil price cap. We are putting more pressure on Russia's military industry, Chinese banks that enables sanctions evasion, and blocking tech exports used in drones,” she stated.

Kallas also highlighted that, for the first time, the EU is sanctioning a maritime flag registry and Rosneft's largest oil refinery in India.

“Our sanctions also hit those indoctrinating Ukrainian children,” the EU top diplomat emphasized.

“We will keep raising the costs [of war for Russia], so stopping the aggression becomes the only path forward for Moscow,” Kallas concluded.

Read also: Slovakia to rescind veto on 18th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday

As Ukrinform previously reported, the 18th sanctions package had been delayed for weeks due to opposition from Slovakia. However, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico agreed yesterday to lift his veto, allowing the sanctions package to be approved on July 18.

Photo: dpa

