$6.3 Trillion Outpatient Clinics Markets, 2021-2024 & 2025-2029 Profiles Of Leading Players - Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Apollo Hospital, And Fresenius Medical
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.4 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$6.3 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Introduction Factors Impacting Outpatient Clinics Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Potential for New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Competition in the Industry PESTLE Analysis Value Chain Analysis in Healthcare System
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Global Market Dynamics Market Drivers Adoption of Digital Care Technology Benefits of One-day Surgical Procedures Increase in Treatment of Chronic Diseases in Outpatient Clinics Outpatient Clinics as Disease Diagnosis Centers Growing Shift from Inpatient to Outpatient Care Market Restraints Rise in Medication and Diagnostic Errors Reimbursement as Obstacle for Patient Increasing Infection Rates in Outpatient Clinics Market Opportunities Rise in OPDs in Modern Hospitals Growing Adoption of Outpatient Clinics in Emerging Countries Market Challenges
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview Emerging Technologies Used in Outpatient Clinics Technological Advances in Patient Care Patient-Centric Care Devices Medical Diagnosis Using Software AI in Radiology Emerging Trends in Outpatient Clinics Development
Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview Functions of Regulators
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown by Specialty Area Orthopedic Cardiology General Medicine Genitourinary and Reproductive System Obstetrics Ophthalmology Dermatology Endocrinology Pediatrics Respiratory Medicine Neurology Other Specialty Areas Market Breakdown by Clinic Primary Care Clinics Community Health Clinics Specialized Outpatient Centers Emergency Departments Outpatient Pharmacies Other Healthcare Facilities Market Breakdown by Type of Services Wellness and Prevention Diagnostic Treatment Rehabilitation Market Breakdown by Ownership Type Private Public Independent Other Ownerships Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview Market Ranking Analysis Key Players and Regional Impact on the Market Ranking Analysis Strategic Analysis Venture Funding and Investment Landscape Role of Venture Capital in Healthcare Benefits of VC in Healthcare Healthcare Companies Invested in VCs
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Healthcare System: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG ESG Practices in the Outpatient Clinics Industry Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance ESG Ranking Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Alexandra Hospital (National University Health System) Apollo Hospitals Cleveland Clinic Davita Inc. Fresenius Medical Care Ag Johns Hopkins Health System Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. Mayo Foundation For Medical Education And Research (Mfmer) Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Mount Sinai Medical Center Pallium India Select Medical Corp. TH Medical The University Of Texas Md Anderson Cancer Center University Of Maryland Medical System
