Pant Shouldn't Play As Specialist Batter If He Can't Do Keeping In Manchester: Shastri
Pant, who made 74 and nine in the third Test at Lord's, was in immense pain after being hit on the left index finger during day one's play and did not keep wickets for the rest of the match. In his absence, substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel donned the keeping gloves.
“I don't think he (Pant) should go in as a specialist batter if he can't keep because he'll have to field, and if he fields, that'll be worse. It's because with the gloves, at least there's some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings him there, then it won't be very good. It'll worsen the injury,” said Shastri in a video posted on ICC's Instagram account on Friday.
After India suffered a 22-run defeat to go 1-2 down in the five-match series against England, captain Shubman Gill had said Pant will be fit to play in Manchester. During the team's practice session at Beckenham on Thursday, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had said the team is giving Pant as much time as possible to recover and be fit to take the field in Manchester.
“Also, you've got to see if it's a break. If it's a break or a fracture, I don't know, I'm not part of the dressing room, then I think he'd rather rest and come fully fit at The Oval. But he won't get a substitute. Now, they will know that he has been injured.
“When you pick the team for the next Test, he'll have to keep and he'll have to bat. He can't do one of the two. It's better if he's fully fit. If it's not a crack, I think he'll play. If it's not a crack, there's still about eight or nine days, he should be okay," concluded Shastri.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment