Delhi Woman Arrested For Violating Externment Order
The accused was identified as 55-year-old Bimla Devi, a resident of Mahavir Enclave Part-I, Palam, Delhi.
Devi was previously involved in 34 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances and Excise Act in various police stations in the national capital, DCP South West District Amit Goel said in a statement on Friday.
Notably, Devi was externed for a period of two years by the Additional DCP/South West district on April 29.
Acting on a tip-off regarding Devi, a trap was laid, and she was apprehended from the adjoining area of Palam Village.
The operation was executed by a team comprising SI Anil Kumar, ASI Ved Prakash, Ct. Rajesh, Ct. Farhaan and W/Ct. Somata under the leadership of Inspector Gajender Singh, under the close supervision of Vijay Kumar, ACP/Operations/SWD.
When asked, Devi failed to produce any court relief/stay/warrant or legal justification for her presence in the area, in clear violation of the externment order.
Legal action under the provisions of u/s 53/116 Delhi Police Act (penalty for entering or remaining in an area without permission) was taken against her.
After the arrest, Devi was produced before the concerned court, and the externment cell was also informed accordingly.
Notably, last month, the Special Staff of the South West District police arrested an externee.
The accused was identified as a 31-year-old Manish, resident of Brahmpuri, Pankha Road, Sagarpur.
Manish was directed to stay out of the area for one year under a legal order issued by the Additional DCP-I of South West District on August 27, 2024. However, he was found in the jurisdiction of the Sagarpur police station, Delhi, in clear violation of the externment order, after which he was arrested.
