Moci Launches Five New E-Services, E-Transactions Rise By 5.38% In Q2

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: Ministry of Commerce and Industry's (MoCI) Single Window platform launched five new electronic services in the second quarter (Q2) of this year and saw an increase of 5.38% in the electronic transactions on a quarterly basis.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, stated in a post on his official X account,“I am delighted to share the results of the Ministry's periodic monitoring system, our mechanism for measuring performance and evaluating impact. In the second quarter of 2025, the time taken to complete registrations and licenses decreased to two days (98% electronically), and 88% of customers expressed satisfaction with the Single Window services – as part of our commitment to improving the investment environment in the country.”

“The Single Window platform launched five new e-services during the second quarter of 2025, as part of our ongoing efforts to streamline procedures and enhance digital transformation. The percentage of e-transactions increased by 5.38% compared to the first quarter. We will continue developing the platform to make it faster, easier and provide more efficient services for investors,” the Minister added.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry Strategy 2024-2030 aims to accelerate the national economy and enhance the business environment in Qatar, achieving 100 percent digitalisation of all services and increasing the number of patents with an annual growth rate of 20 percent until 2030.

The single window is performing a vital role in supporting investors in establishing and maintaining their business throughout different phases, starting from planning to digitally acquiring the needed governmental approval and registration using a single smart platform.

The platform features an interactive interface that offers users a modern and friendly interface, allowing them to navigate various services at the push of a button. It also delivers a more streamlined customer experience that minimises time and effort to complete transactions.

A wide range of services can be navigated through a central, single dashboard, giving investors access to an array of integrated services in one place, making it easy for users to track all their transactions.

Minister of Commerce and Industry further stated that in the area of consumer protection,“Our staff carried out 58,180 inspection campaigns to ensure market compliance and price control.

All these indicators confirm the effectiveness of the monitoring system in supporting the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy and enhancing Qatar's competitive position regionally and internationally.