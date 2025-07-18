Garena, Netease Games, And Ourpalm To Enter Retail Space Through Unipin's Strategic Partnership With Jollibee

UniPin and Jollibee collaboration pressconference in Manila

Jollibee Gamejoy Con

UniPin and Jollibee forge a groundbreaking partnership in the Philippines, blending gaming culture with culinary delight through special combos.

MANILA, NCR, PHILIPPINES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move that redefines the intersection of gaming and lifestyle, UniPin , the global digital entertainment enabler, has successfully brought together three of the world's top game publishers-Garena, NetEase Games, and Ourpalm-into a monumental collaboration with the Philippines' most iconic F&B brand, Jollibee. The result: GameJoy Combos, a first-of-its-kind retail campaign that seamlessly merges the power of dining and digital entertainment.Launched nationwide on May 6 and running through August 15, 2025, GameJoy Combos allows Jollibee customers to receive an exclusive GameJoy Credits Mystery Card with the purchase of select combo meals. Each card includes a unique UniPin code redeemable for in-game credits across a broad catalog of online titles. Code redemption will be available until October 31, 2025.At the heart of this breakthrough is UniPin's role as the strategic connector-bridging the expansive retail presence of Jollibee with the digital reach of global gaming brands. Through its deep industry network, regional insights, and robust infrastructure, UniPin has laid the groundwork for a campaign that not only enhances user acquisition but also extends brand engagement into physical consumer touchpoints."It's a great honor and opportunity for UniPin to unite Jollibee, the largest quick-service restaurant chains from the Philippines, with our three game publisher partners-Garena, NetEase Games, and Ourpalm-into this one major pioneer initiative, GameJoy Combos. We hope this strategic collaboration will create a meaningful impact across both the culinary and gaming industries, while further establishing UniPin as a trusted game top-up platform on a global scale.” said Poeti Fatima, General Manager of UniPin Global.For game publishers, this initiative represents a strategic entry into the offline retail space, expanding reach beyond digital platforms and tapping into one of Southeast Asia's most recognizable consumer brands. UniPin's operational expertise ensures seamless integration across marketing, fulfillment, and user experience-bridging game discovery with real-world interaction.Jollibee's participation underscores the brand's continued evolution to meet the preferences of younger, tech-savvy audiences."Gaming is a huge part of today's generation, and we're thrilled to provide our customers and all types of gamers a more joyful experience–with our GameJoy Combos you can now enjoy your favorite Jollibee meals while gaining rewards to use in your favorite games,” said Dorothy Ching, VP and Head of Marketing at Jollibee Philippines.The GameJoy Combos campaign represents more than just a marketing activation-it sets a precedent for how digital and physical experiences can converge to deliver added value for consumers and brands alike. By initiating and engineering this multi-stakeholder collaboration, UniPin has once again affirmed its position as a key architect of digital innovation in the region.In a bold move to bridge two of the most influential industries in youth culture-gaming and food-UniPin, the global digital entertainment enabler, has launched one of Southeast Asia's most ambitious cross-industry collaborations to date. Together with gaming powerhouses Garena, NetEase Games, and Ourpalm, UniPin enters a groundbreaking collaboration with iconic Filipino F&B brand Jollibee to launch the GameJoy Combos campaign.Available nationwide from May 6 to August 15, 2025, GameJoy Combos allows Jollibee customers to receive a GameJoy Credits Mystery Card with the purchase of select combo meals. Each card includes a unique UniPin code that can be redeemed for game credits, usable across a vast network of online titles. Code redemption is open through October 31, 2025.For participating game publishers, this collaboration offers a special opportunity to amplify their presence beyond digital platforms and entering retail realms, reaching new audiences through Jollibee's nationwide retail network, while benefiting from UniPin's extensive gaming userbase, user acquisition strategy, and strong in-store engagement that ties gameplay directly to real-world interactions with end users."It's a great honor and opportunity for UniPin to unite Jollibee, the largest quick-service restaurant chains from the Philippines, with our three game publisher partners-Garena, NetEase Games, and Ourpalm-into this one major pioneer initiative, GameJoy Combos. We hope this strategic collaboration will create a meaningful impact across both the culinary and gaming industries, while further establishing UniPin as a trusted game top-up platform on a global scale," said Poeti Fatima, General Manager of UniPin Global.From Jollibee's perspective, the partnership reflects the brand's commitment to creating dining experiences that are relevant to today's lifestyle."Gaming is a huge part of today's generation, and we're thrilled to provide our customers and all types of gamers a more joyful experience–with our GameJoy Combos you can now enjoy your favorite Jollibee meals while gaining rewards to use in your favorite games,” said Dorothy Ching, VP and Head of Marketing at Jollibee Philippines.This campaign represents more than a promotional collaboration-it signals a convergence of lifestyle and digital engagement. By bridging digital rewards with physical experiences, GameJoy Combos redefines the dining table as a gateway to immersive entertainment-enhancing both engagement and brand loyalty.

Steve

UniPin

+62 813-2228-9962

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.