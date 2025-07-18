Handicrafts & Handloom Dept Earns Rs 1.07 Cr From Trainee Product Sales
In a press statement issued here today, spokesman from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, stated that this revenue, fully deposited in the Government Treasuries, has been realized from the sale of a wide range of handicraft and handloom products produced by trainees enrolled in over 400 departmental training centres which include Pashmina products, Sozni, Crewel, Chain Stitch, Kani Shawl, carpets and a variety of handloom fabrics, reflecting the region's rich craft heritage.“This also reflects a perfect example of how funds released by the Government are recycled back into the system and utilized for development activities related to promotion of craft sector,” he added.
Department views this achievement as a testament to its ongoing efforts in nurturing traditional skills and enhancing the earning potential of local artisans. By integrating practical, market-oriented production into training modules, Department ensures that trainees gain not just technical proficiency but also a real-time understanding of commercial aspects of the craft sector.
Efforts are underway to further modernize training infrastructure, introduce contemporary design elements and forge stronger market linkages through departmental sale outlets and participation in national-level exhibitions. These steps aim to ensure that products crafted by trainees find broader markets while helping preserve the unique handicraft and handloom traditions of Kashmir.
The Department remains committed to expanding these initiatives, thereby creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for the youth and artisan community of the Union Territory.Read Also IICT Upgrades Skill Of 11,000 Carpet Weavers Under Various Flagship Schemes From Srinagar to Stockholm: The Global Comeback of Kashmiri Handicrafts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment