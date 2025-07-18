Karnataka School Holiday: Kodagu, Udupi Districts Shut Educational Institutions Amid IMD's Red Alert For Heavy Rains
Kodagu District Commissioner in a statement said,“Holiday declared in schools and colleges in Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet today, due to continuous heavy rain ,” ANI reported. Hence, schools and colleges located in Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet cities will observe a non-working day today.
Bengaluru Meteorological Centre in its weather report stated,“Heavy to Very heavy rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at a few places and Extremely Very heavy rain with sustained wind (40-50 kmph) likely to occur at one or two places over Kodagu district.”Udupi school holiday
An order issued by the Udupi District Commissioner states, "Schools and Anganwadis will remain closed today due to heavy rain in the district."
Heavy to Very heavy rain with sustained wind (30-40 kmph) likely to occur at a few places over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the Meteorological Centre forecasted.
A rainfall warning has been issued for several Karnataka districts, including Bidar, Kalburgi, Yadgir, Raich, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Vijayapu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Bengaluru (Rural), Bengaluru (Urban), Chikkaballapura, Kolara, Ramanagara, Ballari, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru and Vijayanagara.
Besides Karnataka, a red alert has been issued for Rajasthan and Kerala. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh are on orange alert today.
The India Meteorological Department in its latest weather bulletin dated July 17 stated,“Extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan on 18th July...over Kerala on 19th & 20th; Coastal Karnataka on 17th and South Interior Karnataka on 18th July.”
Fishermen warning has also been issued, advising them to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea, along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts till July 22.
