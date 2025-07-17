Expanding The Preventive Care Frontier: Dr. Reddy's Launches Sanofi's Beyfortus® In India

MENAFN - GetNews) In a significant advancement for infant healthcare in India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) (NSE: DRREDDY) has officially launched Beyfortus® (nirsevimab), a novel preventive treatment for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants. This launch follows the April 2025 announcement of their expanded partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India Private Limited that granted Dr. Reddy's exclusive rights to promote and distribute the drug in India.

Addressing an Underreported Health Crisis

According to paediatric experts, RSV causes nearly two-thirds of respiratory infections in infants, yet cases are significantly underreported in India despite being a notifiable disease for decades. A representative of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, highlighted the severity of the issue, pointing to 2,000+ reported child deaths in 2024 from just Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, describing it as merely“the tip of the iceberg.”

Medical experts emphasized at a recent roundtable that almost every child contracts RSV by age two. The virus begins with cold-like symptoms but can rapidly develop into a severe lung infection requiring hospitalization within just three days. While many children recover without complications, doctors noted there's no reliable way to predict which infants might develop serious conditions such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

Strategic Significance in Dr. Reddy's Growth Portfolio

The Beyfortus® launch represents a key milestone in Dr. Reddy's dual-track growth strategy, which focuses on both strengthening core businesses and building new value pools through strategic partnerships. According to the company's FY2025 Integrated Annual Report, vaccines have been a significant driver of Dr. Reddy's India business growth, which outpaced the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) at 8.4% versus 8.0% market growth.

Expanding Strategic Partnership Ecosystem

The Beyfortus® distribution agreement builds upon Dr. Reddy's successful vaccine partnership with Sanofi established in 2024 as part of its strategy of“expanding innovation and building for tomorrow.”

This is part of a broader strategy of high-value collaborations to bring innovation to India that the company has been pursuing, including:



A venture with Nestlé India to bring science-backed nutraceuticals to consumers

Collaboration with Gilead Sciences to bring HIV drug Lenacapavir to low and lower-middle-income nations

A licensing agreement with Takeda to introduce Vonoprazan, a novel acid blocker for treating gastric disorders in India

Launch of Toripalimab (Zytorvi), the first immuno-oncology drug approved for nasopharyngeal carcinoma treatment in India Partnership with Bayer for marketing Vericiguat, expanding Dr. Reddy's cardiovascular medicine portfolio

Enhancing Prevention for a Critical Health Need

As highlighted in the medical roundtable discussions, RSV represents a significant health threat to infants in India, with routine testing and awareness around RSV remaining low despite the scale of the problem. The introduction of Beyfortus® addresses this critical gap in infant healthcare by providing a novel preventive option that can significantly reduce hospitalizations and complications.

With Beyfortus® already approved for use in the European Union, the U.S., China, Japan, and many other countries around the world, its introduction in India represents an important step in aligning the country's preventive healthcare measures with global standards.

The launch positions Dr. Reddy's to capitalize on growing awareness of RSV's impact and increasing demand for preventive treatments in pediatric care. This launch aligns perfectly with the company's stated philosophy of“Good Health Can't Wait” and its commitment to addressing unmet patient needs by making expensive medicines affordable and accessible as well as improving disease management.

This article was originally published on thefinanceherald

Recent More from the Finance Herald

Radical Reforms Ahead: Rethinking Federal Reserve Policy to Align with Administration Priorities

Navigating the New Frontier: How Shifting Pentagon Priorities Are Transforming the Aerospace and Defense Landscape

The New Frontier of Health: Privacy, Autonomy, and the Coming Wave of Biometric Surveillance

This content is was originally published on The Finance Herald, which is part of the Wall Street Wire Network. The Finance Herald does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information or Services provided. Views and opinions presented through the Services, whether expressed by contributors, columnists, external partners, or employees, are not financial or investment advice, and neither the Wall Street Wire or its operators accept responsibility or liability for any actions, financial or otherwise, taken directly or indirectly as a result of engaging with any of the Services offered. Content produced by or for The Finance Herald may not be reproduced, republished in full, or redistributed in any form without prior written permission from The Finance Herald or the Wall Street Wire Network, as applicable. This content includes paid promotional content brought to you by Wall Street Wire. Wall Street Wire or its operators have received compensation from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for distribution and media promotion provided on an ongoing subscription basis. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Wall Street Wire is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. Full compensation details and information regarding the operator of Wall Street Wire are available