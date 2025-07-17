Everlight Solar Wins Gold In The 2025 Minnesota's Best Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Minnesota's Best is a community-driven awards program organized by the Star Tribune to celebrate and promote outstanding local businesses. Winners are chosen through public voting, making this honor a direct testament to customer trust and satisfaction.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized as Minnesota's Best Solar Energy Provider for the fifth year in a row," stated William Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar. "This award reflects the relentless effort and pride our team puts into everything we do, working toward a more sustainable future for us all."

Everlight Solar has built a reputation for simplifying the transition to solar power, empowering families to reduce their energy costs while contributing to a more sustainable future. This award strengthens the company's commitment to innovation, customer care, and environmental stewardship.

For more information about Everlight Solar and its services, visit

About Everlight Solar:

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. Everlight Solar earned a spot on both the 2023 Inc. 5000 and 2024 Inc. 5000 lists in their first two years of eligibility. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit .

