ENG Vs IND: 5 Things Team India Needs To Fix Ahead Of Old Trafford Test

India, trailing 1-2 in the series, heads to Old Trafford with several key questions-batting form, Bumrah's availability, spin choices, and Pant's fitness-all under the spotlight ahead of the crucial fourth Test.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series against England, following a heartbreaking 22-run defeat at Lord's. India lost the series opener by five wickets at Headingley before bouncing back to clinch a historic victory by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

The visitors' hopes of taking the series lead were dashed after a dramatic collapse while chasing 193 in the fourth innings at Lord's, eventually being bundled out for 170 despite strong resistance from Ravindra Jadeja. India are heading into the Old Trafford Test in Manchester, which will take place on July 23, with pressure mounting on the batting unit and team management.

There are certain things India needs to fix ahead of the Old Trafford Test in Manchester.

Team India management has tried two batters in the first three matches of the ongoing Test series against England, Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair. Sudharsan played the first Test at Headingley and scored 0 and 30 before he was dropped for the next two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's. Karun was promoted to No.3 for the last two matches of the series.

However, the veteran Indian batter did not make the most of the opportunity, scoring 31 and 26 in Birmingham and following it with scores of 40 and 14 at Lord's, raising concerns over top-order stability in the fourth Test. With Karun Nair struggling to make an impact in the last four innings, Sai Sudharsan needs to be brought in for the crucial Manchester Test to inject fresh energy and bring stability to the top order.

Ahead of the fourth Test, there is a concern over Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal's form. Team India skipper Gill had a sensational start to the series, scoring 147 and 8 at Headingley, followed by 269 and 161 in the Edgbaston Test. However, his form dipped at Lord's, scoring 16 and 6, and his series batting average fell from a staggering 146 to 101.

Jaiswal, too, kick-started the series on a strong note, scoring 101 and 4 in the Headingley Test and contributing with 87 and 28 at Edgbaston. However, the 23-year-old struggled at Lord's as he scored 13 and 0 in two innings, raising concerns about his consistency at the top order.

Ahead of the Manchester Test, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal need to get back to form and find their rhythm in order to provide India with a solid start at the top and set a platform for a strong comeback in the ongoing Test series.

Team India management is currently facing the 'Jasprit Bumrah Dilemma' as the pacer's availability for the fourth Test remains uncertain. It was already decided by the selectors and management before the England tour that Bumrah would play three Tests. The pace spearhead played at Headingley and Lord's, picking 12 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 21, and rested for the second Test at Edgbaston.

With India's fate in the Test series hanging in the balance after trailing 1-2, Jasprit Bumrah's availability has become all the more crucial for the visitors. Since there is an 8-day break between the Lord's and Old Trafford's Test, Team India management is in a tight spot, whether to risk Bumrah for the must-win match or preserve him for the decider at The Oval, if needed.

In the last two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's, Team India management went with two spin-bowling all-rounders in Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. Both delivered their best with the bat in the Birmingham Test. While at Lord's, Jadeja was at his best with his willow, and Sundar delivered a fiery bowling performance in the second innings.

However, conditions at Old Trafford in Manchester traditionally offer more assistance early on in the match and later, spinners, especially on Day 3 and Day 4. The Team India management must meticulously evaluate whether to continue with the spin duo or bring in specialist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, to boost their attack.

It would not be surprising if India goes with two spin bowling all-rounders and a specialist to complement their pace attack, particularly with the Old Trafford pitch known to deteriorate and offer sharp turn as the match progresses.

Rishabh Pant suffered an injury on his left index finger while keeping the wickets on Day 1 and was out of action on Day 2, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in as his substitute. However, the vice-captain walked out to bat and played a gritty innings of 74 off 112 balls despite pain in his finger. During the 193-run chase. Pant did not seem fully fit and looked weak as he was dismissed for 7 by Jofra Archer.

The BCCI has not disclosed the severity of Pant's injury, but with the series on the line, ensuring the southpaw is fully fit and ready for the Manchester Test with be vital for India's chances of levelling the series. Additionally, Rishabh Pant is in an incredible form, scoring 423 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 70.83 in six innings.