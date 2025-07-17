Nothing Launches Nothing Phone (3) And Headphone (1) At Museum Of The Future In Dubai

London based technology company Nothing recently marked its moment in technology and design with the official launch of its latest innovations, Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1), at the prestigious Museum of the Future in Dubai. As one of the first smartphone brands to host an event at this architectural marvel, Nothing showcased its commitment to pushing boundaries and reimagining the future of personal technology.

The event, held in collaboration with Creators HQ, brought together a vibrant mix of local, regional, and global media, alongside leading content creators from across the Middle East and beyond. Against the futuristic backdrop of the museum, attendees experienced firsthand how Nothing's latest products blend cutting-edge technology with bold, expressive design.

Speaking about the significance of the launch, Rishi Kishor Gupta, Regional Director of Nothing MEA, said,“Hosting our launch at the Museum of the Future is symbolic of what Nothing stands for – innovation, creativity, and a relentless drive to shape the future of technology. With Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1), we're not just delivering devices; we're delivering experiences that inspire individuality and empower people to connect, create, and express themselves in ways they never imagined.”

She added:“Creators HQ is a nurturing space for innovation, driving the growth of the creator economy and offering talented influencers world-class tools and a stimulating interactive environment.”

He continued:“Hosting this global product launch by Nothing at the Museum of the Future reflects the strong interest of global tech giants, startups, and entrepreneurs in being part of the UAE's innovation ecosystem. From AI and digitization to the creator economy and new media, our country offers unparalleled opportunities across emerging sectors, especially advanced technology and communications. This reflects the UAE's deep commitment to developing innovative solutions that accelerate progress and human prosperity.”

The launch event introduced attendees to the unique features of Nothing Phone (3), Nothing's latest flagship smartphone, and Headphone (1), its debut over-ear headphones. Both products reflect Nothing's iconic design language, combining transparent elements, premium materials, and user-centric functionality.



Nothing Phone (3): Designed to inspire creativity, Nothing Phone (3) features the all-new Glyph Matrix, a pro-grade camera system, and next-gen performance powered by Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4. It's a device built to spark individuality and make technology feel personal again. Headphone (1): Crafted for audiophiles and everyday listeners alike, Headphone (1) delivers immersive sound engineered in collaboration with KEF, intuitive tactile controls, and a striking transparent design.

Attendees were treated to live demonstrations of both devices, highlighting their seamless integration into daily life and their ability to redefine how users interact with technology.

#100Drops: The Countdown Begins

As part of the regional rollout, Nothing announced its exclusive #100Drops activation on 17th July at 7 PM at Sharaf DG, Dubai Mall. This highly anticipated drop will give fans and early adopters the chance to be among the first to own Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1).

Both devices will be available in black and white variants, while open sales begin on 18th July 2025 across key retail partners in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Pricing and Availability