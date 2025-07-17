Tamarack Resort Unveils Summer & Fall 2025 Event Lineup
|
Date
|
Time
|
Event
|
Highlights
|
July 17 –19
|
5pm -11:30pm
|
Summer Music Festival at Roseberry
|
Complimentary round‐trip shuttles for resort guests; three days of live performances & artisan vendors
|
Aug 1
|
4pm – 6pm
|
Idaho Impressions Gallery Grand Opening
|
Ribbon cutting, wine & hors d'oeuvres, and first look at regional fine art
|
Aug 2
|
10:30am-11:30am
|
Opening Yoga Ceremony
|
Opening Yoga Ceremony – Yoga Journey: Awakening Through Music & Flow at Mid Mountain Lodge
|
Aug 2
|
12pm – 6pm
|
2nd Annual Art & Wine Festival
|
Boutique wineries, live demos, chef curated bites & interactive art – Check out the lineup HERE and purchase your wine ticket!
|
Aug 31
|
12pm – 5pm
|
5th Annual Bikes, Brews & Bluegrass
|
Lift served biking, craft beer garden, daylong bluegrass, family games – pre-purchase your BBB ticket HERE
|
Sept 27
|
12pm – 6pm
|
Oktoberfest
|
German fare, stein holding contests, Bavarian tunes, peak fall colors – pre-purchase your Oktoberfest ticket HERE
|
Sept 27
|
8am-3pm
|
Top of Tam
|
Mountain race for suicide prevention and mental health awareness in partnership with Gr8ter
|
Oct 25
|
11am-2pm
|
Hilloween Fun Run
|
Vertical Costume Fun Run with prizes, pumpkins, and family friendly fun
|
|
|
|
Weekly Recurring Events
|
Day
|
Time
|
Event
|
Location
|
Monday
|
4-5:30pm
|
Nine and Dine
|
Osprey Meadows Golf Course
|
Tuesday
|
5:30–7pm
|
Tuesday Trivia
|
Seven Devils Taphouse
|
Wednesday
|
10:30am
|
Yoga at Mid Mountain Lodge
|
Mid Mountain Lodge
|
Thursday
|
4–6pm
|
Thursday Tastes & Tunes
|
Lodge at Osprey Meadows
|
Thursday
|
4-5:30pm
|
Nine and Dine
|
Osprey Meadows Golf Course
|
Friday
|
8–10pm
|
Friday Night Karaoke
|
Seven Devils Taphouse
|
Saturday
|
4–6pm (July)
|
Mid Mountain Lodge Dinner Series
|
Mid Mountain Lodge
|
Sunday
|
10:30am
|
Yoga at Mid Mountain Lodge
|
Mid Mountain Lodge
|
Sunday
|
7pm - Close
|
Happy Hour
|
Seven Devils Taphouse
|
Sunday
|
6–8pm
|
Line Dancing
|
Seven Devils Taphouse
"This lineup showcases everything Tamarack stands for-adventure, creativity, and community," said Kara L. Finley , Chief Operating Officer of Tamarack Resort. "Whether you're here for a festival weekend or a mid‐week recharge, there's always something happening at Tamarack Resort."
Plan Your Escape
Find event details, tickets, and lodging packages at tamarackidaho/events . Most events are open to the public, with VIP upgrades and weekend bundles for select dates.
About Tamarack Resort
Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho .
Media Contact:
Graham Hetland
208-408-0262
[email protected]
