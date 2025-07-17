Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tamarack Resort Unveils Summer & Fall 2025 Event Lineup


2025-07-17 03:15:52
A Season of Music, Art, Adventure, and The Mountains as They Should Be

TAMARACK, Idaho, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort is excited to share its most vibrant summer and fall calendar to date. From signature mountain festivals to fresh weekly traditions, the 2025 season is packed with music, flavor, creativity, and endless alpine energy. Guests can also enjoy daily scenic chairlift rides and bike park access from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Sunday through Thursday , with extended lift hours until 7:30 PM every Friday and Saturday -perfect for golden-hour rides, dinner at our beautiful Mid-Mountain Lodge, and sunset views.

Signature Summer & Fall Events

Date

Time

Event

Highlights

July 17 –19

5pm -11:30pm

Summer Music Festival at Roseberry

Complimentary round‐trip shuttles for resort guests; three days of live performances & artisan vendors

Aug 1

4pm – 6pm

Idaho Impressions Gallery Grand Opening

Ribbon cutting, wine & hors d'oeuvres, and first look at regional fine art

Aug 2

10:30am-11:30am

Opening Yoga Ceremony

Opening Yoga Ceremony – Yoga Journey: Awakening Through Music & Flow at Mid Mountain Lodge

Aug 2

12pm – 6pm

2nd Annual Art & Wine Festival

Boutique wineries, live demos, chef curated bites & interactive art – Check out the lineup HERE and purchase your wine ticket!

Aug 31

12pm – 5pm

5th Annual Bikes, Brews & Bluegrass

Lift served biking, craft beer garden, daylong bluegrass, family games – pre-purchase your BBB ticket HERE

Sept 27

12pm – 6pm

Oktoberfest

German fare, stein holding contests, Bavarian tunes, peak fall colors – pre-purchase your Oktoberfest ticket HERE

Sept 27

8am-3pm

Top of Tam

Mountain race for suicide prevention and mental health awareness in partnership with Gr8ter

Oct 25

11am-2pm

Hilloween Fun Run

Vertical Costume Fun Run with prizes, pumpkins, and family friendly fun




Weekly Recurring Events

Day

Time

Event

Location

Monday

4-5:30pm

Nine and Dine

Osprey Meadows Golf Course

Tuesday

5:30–7pm

Tuesday Trivia

Seven Devils Taphouse

Wednesday

10:30am

Yoga at Mid Mountain Lodge

Mid Mountain Lodge

Thursday

4–6pm

Thursday Tastes & Tunes

Lodge at Osprey Meadows

Thursday

4-5:30pm

Nine and Dine

Osprey Meadows Golf Course

Friday

8–10pm

Friday Night Karaoke

Seven Devils Taphouse

Saturday

4–6pm (July)

Mid Mountain Lodge Dinner Series

Mid Mountain Lodge

Sunday

10:30am

Yoga at Mid Mountain Lodge

Mid Mountain Lodge

Sunday

7pm - Close

Happy Hour

Seven Devils Taphouse

Sunday

6–8pm

Line Dancing

Seven Devils Taphouse

"This lineup showcases everything Tamarack stands for-adventure, creativity, and community," said Kara L. Finley , Chief Operating Officer of Tamarack Resort. "Whether you're here for a festival weekend or a mid‐week recharge, there's always something happening at Tamarack Resort."

Plan Your Escape

Find event details, tickets, and lodging packages at tamarackidaho/events . Most events are open to the public, with VIP upgrades and weekend bundles for select dates.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho .

Media Contact:
Graham Hetland
208-408-0262
[email protected]

SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT

