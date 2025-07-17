Tamarack Resort Unveils Summer & Fall 2025 Event Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Season of Music, Art, Adventure, and The Mountains as They Should Be TAMARACK, Idaho, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tamarack Resort is excited to share its most vibrant summer and fall calendar to date. From signature mountain festivals to fresh weekly traditions, the 2025 season is packed with music, flavor, creativity, and endless alpine energy. Guests can also enjoy daily scenic chairlift rides and bike park access from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Sunday through Thursday , with extended lift hours until 7:30 PM every Friday and Saturday -perfect for golden-hour rides, dinner at our beautiful Mid-Mountain Lodge, and sunset views. Signature Summer & Fall Events

Date Time Event Highlights July 17 –19 5pm -11:30pm Summer Music Festival at Roseberry Complimentary round‐trip shuttles for resort guests; three days of live performances & artisan vendors Aug 1 4pm – 6pm Idaho Impressions Gallery Grand Opening Ribbon cutting, wine & hors d'oeuvres, and first look at regional fine art Aug 2 10:30am-11:30am Opening Yoga Ceremony Opening Yoga Ceremony – Yoga Journey: Awakening Through Music & Flow at Mid Mountain Lodge Aug 2 12pm – 6pm 2nd Annual Art & Wine Festival Boutique wineries, live demos, chef curated bites & interactive art – Check out the lineup HERE and purchase your wine ticket! Aug 31 12pm – 5pm 5th Annual Bikes, Brews & Bluegrass Lift served biking, craft beer garden, daylong bluegrass, family games – pre-purchase your BBB ticket HERE Sept 27 12pm – 6pm Oktoberfest German fare, stein holding contests, Bavarian tunes, peak fall colors – pre-purchase your Oktoberfest ticket HERE Sept 27 8am-3pm Top of Tam Mountain race for suicide prevention and mental health awareness in partnership with Gr8ter Oct 25 11am-2pm Hilloween Fun Run Vertical Costume Fun Run with prizes, pumpkins, and family friendly fun









Weekly Recurring Events

Day Time Event Location Monday 4-5:30pm Nine and Dine Osprey Meadows Golf Course Tuesday 5:30–7pm Tuesday Trivia Seven Devils Taphouse Wednesday 10:30am Yoga at Mid Mountain Lodge Mid Mountain Lodge Thursday 4–6pm Thursday Tastes & Tunes Lodge at Osprey Meadows Thursday 4-5:30pm Nine and Dine Osprey Meadows Golf Course Friday 8–10pm Friday Night Karaoke Seven Devils Taphouse Saturday 4–6pm (July) Mid Mountain Lodge Dinner Series Mid Mountain Lodge Sunday 10:30am Yoga at Mid Mountain Lodge Mid Mountain Lodge Sunday 7pm - Close Happy Hour Seven Devils Taphouse Sunday 6–8pm Line Dancing Seven Devils Taphouse

"This lineup showcases everything Tamarack stands for-adventure, creativity, and community," said Kara L. Finley , Chief Operating Officer of Tamarack Resort. "Whether you're here for a festival weekend or a mid‐week recharge, there's always something happening at Tamarack Resort."

Plan Your Escape

Find event details, tickets, and lodging packages at tamarackidaho/events . Most events are open to the public, with VIP upgrades and weekend bundles for select dates.

About Tamarack Resort

Tamarack Resort is America's only ski, golf, and lake resort. The independent, all-season destination is situated on 3,600 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise, Idaho. Within its master- planned community, Tamarack offers recreation, real estate, vacation rentals, event space, and a vibrant alpine-style village. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 1,530 acres of skiable terrain in addition to Nordic and snowshoe trails. In the summer, the resort is home to golf, mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting, and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, accommodations and real estate, visit tamarackidaho .

Media Contact:

Graham Hetland

208-408-0262

[email protected]



SOURCE TAMARACK RESORT

