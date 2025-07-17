Leading Chinese Appliance Manufacturer Deepens Investment In Africa

China's leading home appliance manufacturer, Midea Group, has been announced as the official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which will take place in Morocco, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

On Wednesday, Midea Group and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) signed a sponsorship cooperation agreement at Midea's headquarters in Foshan, Guangdong Province, southern China. This partnership highlights Midea's strong commitment to expanding its presence and investment in the African market.

According to the company, Africa holds immense consumption potential. In recent years, Midea has steadily increased its investments across the continent. Notably, its newly built washing machine and refrigerator factories in Egypt are set to commence production in August and November of this year, respectively.

Midea has strategically positioned Egypt as a key manufacturing hub. With its unique geographic location bridging Africa and the Middle East, along with favorable policies, Egypt provides an ideal environment for Midea's continued growth and expansion in the region.

Industry experts point out that the penetration rate of major household appliances in Africa remains relatively low, indicating substantial room for market growth. Chinese exports of home appliances to West Africa, in particular, have surged recently, reflecting rising demand.

Currently, several Chinese appliance giants are making significant inroads into Africa: Midea, Haier, and Vanward have established manufacturing facilities in Egypt, while Hisense and Skyworth have set up factories in South Africa. This trend signals a broader wave of Chinese investment and industrial development across the continent, which is expected to accelerate in the coming years.

Beyond just business growth, this influx of investment is also driving job creation, technology transfer, and enhanced local supply chains, ultimately contributing to Africa's economic development. Midea's involvement as a sponsor of a major sporting event like the Africa Cup of Nations further underscores the company's commitment to deepening ties with African communities and markets - blending business with cultural and social engagement.