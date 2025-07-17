UAE Traffic Alert: Partial Road Closure On Key Abu Dhabi Street From July 18 To 21

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a partial road closure on a key street in the UAE capital over the weekend.

Abu Dhabi Mobility said in a post on X that there will be a partial road closure of Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street from Friday, July 18 till Monday, July 21.

The closure will be in place from 10pm on Friday till 6am on Monday.

See the map of the closure below:

Authorities have advised motorists to take alternative routes and follow traffic signs to ensure safety and avoid delays.

The closure is part of ongoing infrastructure enhancements aimed at improving road safety and traffic flow across the capital.

The transport authority had earlier announced the upcoming implementation of the Variable Speed Limit Sign System on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street soon.

Speed limits will be automatically adjusted based on specific conditions. Drivers are urged to cooperate and adhere to the designated speed limits to ensure their safety and the safety of all road users, AD Mobility added.