Investornewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Initiated At Buy By Ladenburg With $4.50 PT On AI-Powered Mortgage Innovation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a tech-forward real estate platform, has been initiated at Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann with a $4.50 price target. Analyst Glenn G. Mattson cited Beeline's AI-enhanced digital mortgage and title platform as a disruptive force in serving the growing base of digital-first homebuyers with non-traditional income. With new tools like BlinkQC, which automates mortgage quality control, and a 47% stake in AI sales engine MagicBlocks, Beeline is expanding its reach into SaaS and consumer lending automation.

A key growth catalyst is Beeline's novel cash-out equity product, allowing homeowners to sell a portion of their home equity without taking on debt. The innovation is backed by a stablecoin structure and could significantly scale revenue with minimal operational expense. The company recorded its first such transaction in June and expects national rollout in August 2025. Ladenburg projects this offering alone could drive $15 million in revenue by 2026, complementing the company's lending, title, and SaaS segments.

Ladenburg forecasts Beeline's revenue will more than double from $12.3 million in 2025 to $30.6 million in 2026, with EBITDA flipping from a loss of $8.9 million to a positive $7.1 million. The firm sees substantial upside based on Beeline's ability to monetize AI-driven innovations across mortgage origination, equity access, and digital sales. With scalable infrastructure already in place and a fragmented, underserved non-QM borrower market, Beeline is positioned for accelerated growth as interest rates ease and adoption of fintech solutions increases.

About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

