U.S. Starts Moving ISIS Detainees from Syria to Iraq
(MENAFN) The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Wednesday it has begun moving ISIS (Daesh) detainees from northeastern Syria into Iraq, a high stakes operation aimed at keeping militants locked in secure facilities.
According to a statement, American forces successfully relocated 150 ISIS fighters from a detention site in Syria’s Hasakah province to a fortified Iraqi facility.
"Ultimately, up to 7,000 ISIS detainees could be transferred from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities," the command said.
Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in the mission. He noted the US is "closely" working with Iraq and other partners to ensure ISIS remains defeated.
"Facilitating the orderly and secure transfer of ISIS detainees is critical to preventing a breakout that would pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security," Cooper said.
